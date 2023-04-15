“Wayfaring Stranger,” a movie produced by Huntington University faculty, just missed qualifying for a 30% tax credit that state lawmakers enacted July 1.
But the next project on the filmmakers’ docket is primed to cash in, co-producer Lance Clark said.
Clark, dean of Huntington University’s School of the Arts, is looking beyond the savings associated with next month’s shooting schedule, however. He’s focused on the bigger picture: attracting out-of-state professional production companies to choose Indiana for their projects.
“We’re the perfect Americana state,” he said.
Clark cited settings the Hoosier State has to offer, including big cities, small towns, a professional racetrack and even rodeos. The Indiana Economic Development Corp.’s website boasts of even more available backdrops, including lakes, rivers, fields, farms, rolling hills, sand dunes and lush forests.
Clark is “all about the creative arts in Indiana.” The IEDC, as its name implies, is all about economic development.
Movie and TV productions pay to rent sets, costumes, props and cars. The crews need meals and hotel rooms, among other goods and services.
Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington, supported Senate Bill 361 as it worked its way through the legislative process last year. Zay said he was excited by the prospect of advancing three priorities.
Economic development is just one of those benefits. Zay also is focused on education and training for students and recent graduates seeking professional opportunities.
Indiana is home to more than 600 production-related film and media small businesses, the IEDC website says. And 19 universities in the state have film or media programs, creating an industry pipeline for young professionals.
Third on Zay’s list was making contributions to the arts, something the state’s filmmakers are eager to do.
“There’s no reason that Indiana can’t play a role in that,” Zay said. “My question, generally, is: ‘Why not us?’ “
Offering film and TV productions a tax break isn’t a new idea. Numerous states already do it, including California, Georgia, Illinois, New York and New Jersey. Zay said Indiana needed to adopt the credit to secure the state’s place in producers’ location conversations.
“It’s going to help level the playing field a little bit,” he said.
Clark predicts film and TV production “will explode” in Indiana over the next 10 to 15 years.