While announcing another space for entrepreneurs to grow in Fort Wayne, Jeff Kingsbury called Electric Works “a place talent wants to be.”
“We have been trying to create a hub of innovation for the region, a place where a lot of the key assets of organizations can convene and collaborate. … That’s really where new ideas get formed; that’s how innovation happens," said Kingsbury, the chief connectivity officer for Ancora, the lead developer for Electric Works.
The multi-use Fort Wayne development on Tuesday announced it is partnering with the Northeast Indiana Innovation Center to advance NIIC’s “Entrepreneurship for ALL” initiative.
NIIC created a satellite location in the Carr Workplaces coworking area at Electric Works. About 30 businesses use that space weekly.
NIIC business coaches will be available on-site 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to work with local entrepreneurs on site at Electric Works, which is off of Broadway Street. NIIC's primary location, which also includes co-working space, is at 3201 Stellhorn Road.
“Organizations like (this one) are really important to how we’re going to make this place an economic engine for the next century the way like (General Electric) was in the last one,” Kingsbury said.
NIIC President and CEO Mike Fritsch said the workspace has been open about a week, and he’s excited to see how people will utilize it.
Fritsch also said he likes how Electric Works offers space for new businesses, and he thinks each of them needs help that NIIC can offer.
“We can offer coaching help on how to start a business, how to grow a business, how to deal with problems or anything else in between,” he said. “All of those things we can help with, and we can help make the companies in here successful.”
Rhonda Ladig, director of strategic initiatives for the NIIC, said the new partnership will give the organization access to a “whole new group of business builders,” and it will also introduce people to services Electric Works offers businesses.
Ladig said coaching hours started Tuesday, and five coaches will be in the Carr Workplaces area. Each coach will staff one day a week, and each has a different area of specialty, allowing tenants to pick which they want to meet with.
“I just think (this space) breeds new life into what we do,” Ladig said. “We help anybody with an idea. Having people that committed to a space like this and are coming in and saying, ‘I want to be part of this community,’ gives us access to a whole new group of people that we might not have come across otherwise.”