When it’s time to develop Electric Works’ east campus, the names will be the same – but the results could be markedly different.
Planning will begin in earnest in about six months, Jeff Kingsbury said. He’s a partner with Josh Parker and Kevan Biggs in RTM Ventures. The developers and Larry Weigand of Weigand Construction gained valuable experience from resurrecting the former General Electric west campus, and what they learned will make the next challenge a bit easier.
They realize, however, that the property on the opposite side of Broadway has unique features that will require a vision all its own. The west campus had more existing buildings – 10 total – with little unused land, allowing the developers to add only one new building. It’s the reverse on the east campus, which includes six major historic buildings.
But that doesn’t mean the site will receive less attention. The developers will, again, solicit input from the community, tenants, local officials and the state, Kingsbury said. That’s the same process that RTM Ventures followed with the west campus more than five years ago.
“It’s not going to be the little brother at all, but the mix (of historic and new buildings) is going to be different,” Kingsbury said of the east campus. “We’ll have a better understanding of the potential new construction during the master planning process.”
The $286 million mixed-use redevelopment of the former General Electric campus’s west side has attracted leasing commitments from Parkview Health, Steel Dynamics, Do it Best and multiple others. The need for housing and more parking prompted additional construction of a mixed-use building costing about $126 million adjacent to the original site.
As they turn to the east campus, the developers have momentum from the west campus, which is opening in stages.
They always knew what they were working toward on the west campus. But others who have visited Electric Works as the west campus opens have been shocked by the reality of it, Biggs said. No one has told him the reality matches their imaginations. Instead, he said, it exceeds them.
“Some of the most common comments I’ve heard over the last couple of weeks are – ‘I don’t feel like I’m still in Fort Wayne.’ The look and feel is really high-end quality,” he said. “Jeff and Josh and I kind of chuckle about it. We knew that would happen.”
‘Based on the market’
Electric Works’ west campus is opening to the public in stages, which began with the August launch of Fort Wayne Community Schools’ Amp Lab.
Since then, the Do it Best headquarters and Carr Workplaces co-working space have moved in, Union Street Market has opened, Parkview Physicians Group has started welcoming patients at its new clinic. And more tenants are poised to take up residence, including Indiana, Indiana Tech and Ball State universities.
The goal is to create an 18-hour space, with activity from early in the morning to late at night. Activation and placemaking is what they call it. By designating staffing and resources to making that happen, they want to create a vibrant place where everybody feels comfortable.
“You have to be intentional about that,” starting with the design stage, Kingsbury said.
The public is already demanding an encore.
“I’ve heard so many more times in the last three weeks than in the last three years, people point across the street and say, ‘What are you going to do over there?’ ” Biggs said of the east campus.
Details are still unknown, but some realities are a given, the developers said.
Plans will reflect current demands, which likely have shifted since the last time residents were asked for feedback, Kingsbury said. He attributed that change to “the evolution of downtown Fort Wayne,” which has included the addition of numerous residential, office and retail options along with a boutique hotel.
But that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The Bradley might actually help the prospects of building another hotel, for example.
“Given the thousands of jobs at Electric Works, the original master plan envisioned one or two hotels on the east campus. Of course, that decision will be based on the market,” Kingsbury said. “The success of The Bradley, however, is encouraging as we’re continuing to attract more businesses, residents and visitors to downtown and Allen County.”
The same the-more-the-merrier attitude applies to the three Barrett & Stokely buildings being built as part of riverfront development near Promenade Park. The Indianapolis-based firm is investing more than $200 million in mixed-use buildings that primarily include residential spaces.
“It’s great to see more investment from outside Fort Wayne,” Kingsbury said. “Our independent market analysis, as well as the market analysis commissioned by the city of Fort Wayne, gives us confidence in the long-term viability of urban residential in Fort Wayne.”
The developers ultimately will respond to market demand, but their intention is to recreate the west campus vibe on the east side.
“All the phases work together to enhance the district as a place for innovation, energy and culture,” Kingsbury said. “We’ll continue the same design and planning principles of creating an 18-hour, active, walkable, mixed-use place as we begin planning the east campus in (mid-)2023.”
Home sweet home
Those plans will include living spaces.
The initial west campus master plan included office and loft apartments in building 26. But when the developers started working with Do it Best to accommodate its needs for a 200,000-square-foot headquarters, they had to go back to the drawing board.
Instead, RTM Ventures expanded its west campus plans to include The Elex, a five-story building that includes 296 residential units, with 75 dedicated to seniors 55 and older. The structure at Lavina Street and Broadway also includes a fitness facility, a child care center, almost 10,000 square feet of commercial space and a 1,143-space parking garage not visible at street level.
Kingsbury expects that the east campus “will continue to offer more residential options for diverse households.” It’s undecided whether existing buildings, new construction or a bit of both will be used.
Some of the most impressive spaces on the combined campus are on the east side, Biggs said.
“There are some spaces over there that are absolutely stunning. People’s heads will spin when they get over there,” he said. He didn’t specify whether those particular spaces would be designated for residential use.
One thing that has been decided is the need to create a more obvious connection between Electric Works and downtown, Kingsbury said.
Electric Works “is literally on the other side of the tracks,” he said. “How do we overcome that? How do we make that feel more a part of downtown and create more connectivity?”
Great cities have multiple special places where residents and visitors want to go, he said. In downtown Fort Wayne, those places include Electric Works; riverfront development, including Promenade Park; The Landing, a one-block entertainment district on Columbia Street; and The Pearl, a $50 million, seven-story, mixed-use project being built on Main Street.
“The east campus will provide unique opportunities,” Kingsbury said, “given the Fairfield (Avenue) connection to downtown, the historic buildings, and adjacency to McCulloch Park.”
Dollars & sense
Who signs on to lease space and how much area they need will play a significant role in determining what uses the east campus buildings will house – and what types of buildings will need to be added.
Persuading prospective west campus tenants to sign leasing agreements was challenging when local government financial support remained in doubt, the developers have said. Now that some west campus buildings are open, prospective east campus tenants – and investors – can easily see the development’s potential by simply looking across Broadway.
Kingsbury said the developers will again need to tap various sources for financial support. It’s too soon to provide even a ballpark number for how much the project might cost, he said.
“Neither the private sector nor the public sector could accomplish the west campus alone, and the same can be said for the east campus. We hope Electric Works shows what’s possible through public-private partnership for communities like Fort Wayne,” he said.
The west campus project was funded with local, state, federal and private money, including local bonds and bank loans.
Despite commitments from numerous sources, it wasn’t easy closing on the deal. The coronavirus pandemic scuttled some of the financing package.
“Some pretty significant global investors were interested in the project, and then COVID hit and they pulled back on a number of their investments, not just ours,” Kingsbury said.
It was key that five local and regional banks came together to make the necessary loan, he added.
Finding financial backing might be easier now that the developers have a finished product to show off.
“If we’ve demonstrated anything, I think it’s that we can level up communities like Fort Wayne, in the middle of America, through public-private partnerships,” Kingsbury said.
“There’s a compelling investment story to tell, and the national and international attention Electric Works and Fort Wayne have received is proof of that.”
Focus on innovation
Kingsbury isn’t worried that inflation – and its higher interest rates for borrowing – will slow down development of the east campus.
“We’re taking the long view ... beyond the economic cycle,” he said, adding that he expects inflation, and the Federal Reserve’s efforts to control it, to play out over the next 12 months.
Also, innovation districts such as Electric Works have the ability to weather economic cycles because they have a diversified tenant mix, Kingsbury said. Plus, education institutions and health care providers, two categories of tenants committed to the projects, are always innovating, he said.
Companies specializing in energy efficiency also are always innovating. Kingsbury hopes to include some of their newer products in the east campus.
“There are some things we wanted to do around sustainability that we weren’t able to do on the west campus,” he said, referring to energy and water consumption. “A lot of it was cost and availability.”
Even so, construction crews removed 10,000 tons of debris from the west campus, and an estimated 75% to 80% of that was reused, recycled or repurposed, he said.
Kingsbury said cost vs. the relative performance you’re trying to achieve have to be evaluated for the wide spectrum of sustainability options.
By the time Weigand Construction starts work on the east campus in a couple of years, he said, technology will be different from what is currently available.
Lessons learned
Coming into Electric Works, Parker was the only one of the three RTM Ventures partners who had worked on a project with a similar size and scope. But they were far from inexperienced.
“What we do as developers is not cookie cutter – each project has its own unique challenges and opportunities, and we always try to make the next one better,” Kingsbury said. “But the principals behind this project had developed over $1 billion of real estate before Electric Works, and each brought the right experience at the right time.”
Weigand’s construction company tackled the job and will be on site, again, on the east campus. Those workers encountered some unwelcome challenges on the west side of Broadway despite studying blueprints.
Once workers opened some of the walls, they discovered that “things were not built the way we thought they were built, which caused us to adapt. That’s one of the challenges of older buildings,” Kingsbury said. “This is not a simple, simple project to build.”
As a result, he said, “We need to respond to what we learn from the west campus” when making plans for the other side of Broadway.
Also among the challenges facing the construction team was COVID-19’s effects on the supply chain, labor and materials. Weigand navigated those issues, too.
“You know you will have problems, but do you have the right people who can solve those challenges creatively, which comes down to trust and confidence,” said Kingsbury, who lavished credit on his partners, investors and the construction team.
Kingsbury said breathing new life into Electric Works’ west campus has been challenging but deeply satisfying. That project’s success is propelling the partners into the next phase.
“For me,” he said, “this is career-defining because it has so many of the things I care about: education, innovation, affordable housing, food access, access to medical care. It’s rare to integrate all those in one project. And the fact that this is where I grew up makes it more special.”