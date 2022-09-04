Elevate Ventures has launched Elevate Me, a program focused on supporting black, brown, and women entrepreneurs.
The new program, announced last week offers one-on-one consulting, pathways to resources, connections to entrepreneurship support organizations and investments.
“With Elevate Me, we plan to reduce barriers for historically underserved entrepreneurs who are launching and growing innovation-driven startups in Indiana,” Christopher Day, Elevate Ventures' CEO, said in a statement.
Elevate Me will also serve as a complement to a new investment capital initiative managed by Elevate Ventures, which will target the deployment of $13 million for traditionally underserved high-growth, high-potential companies, entrepreneurs, and startups in Indiana. The basis for eligibility for these funds will be geographic, demographic and/or socioeconomic, including companies owned and controlled by Black, brown and women founders, a news release said.
Titi Obasanya, entrepreneur-in-residence at Elevate Ventures, is spearheading Elevate Me. Obasanya has held early discussions with organizations and key community leaders to understand gaps in the system and how to partner with others to close the gaps.
“The words Elevate Me define our new program succinctly. We want to give minority and women founders a leg up,” Obasanya said.