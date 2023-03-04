The preserved industrial vibe mixed with modern-day aesthetics at Electric Works is at least partly the inspiration of Elevatus Architecture.
The Bradley, the downtown boutique hotel with a rooftop bar with city skyline views, also has the Elevatus flair.
If Allen County builds a new jail, Elevatus will play a primary role in how that looks. And if Northwest Allen County Schools builds a new central office, the local firm will be connected to that, too. NACS announced in mid-February it plans to work with Elevatus as it contemplates that possible construction project.
The Fort Wayne-based firm is making its mark locally but also recently earned recognition in more than 15 categories in a Giants 400 Rankings from Building Design+Construction. The online content platform’s report, based on 2021 data, includes more than 130 rankings of the nation’s largest architecture, engineering and construction firms across 25 building sectors and specialty categories.
Elevatus ranked No. 147 of the top 180 architecture firms, with revenue listed of more than $7.6 million for 2021.
The local firm was No. 21 of the top 80 justice facility/public safety-sector architecture and architecture/engineering firms and listed as 35th among the top 50 for parking structure architecture. Other Elevatus rankings included being No. 99 of the top 115 for hotel sector architecture, No. 106 of the top 120 for the hospitality sector and No. 140 among the top 160 firms for K-12 school architecture.
Nearly 520 firms provided information to be reviewed for the report.
“Elevatus prides itself on its wide-ranging set of specialties and services, and that was celebrated” in the report, the firm said in a February news release.
Some of the first category rankings were released late last year and continued through January.
Brett Gauger, a marketing communications specialist for Elevatus, said last year was likely the first time the company submitted comprehensive information for the Building Design+Construction Giants report since rebranding eight years ago.
“This just shows we are an important player in the build environment and particularly with architecture,” Gauger said last week. “It’s very cool to see that for a Fort Wayne company to have that kind of wide range of portfolio work.”
The firm was formerly known as SchenkelShultz until ownership changes in the local office among partners and a reorganization in 2014. SchenkelShultz still exists in Florida. The Fort Wayne firm Elevatus, pronounced “el-ah-vah-tus,” publicly launched its rebranding in January 2015, said Cory Miller, a partner and president.
Miller said he’s not sure that his firm, which employs about 40, has seen any direct correlation in prospective business since the Giants 400 report. But he sees potential.
“What it has done is add a little bit more validity to our name for those outside the Midwest,” he said.
Elevatus already has clients as far west as South Dakota and in other states beyond the Midwest, including Oklahoma, said Miller, who worked on The Bradley hotel. He also has been involved with Electric Works, a multiuse development that has revitalized the west side of a former General Electric campus. Plans call for redeveloping the east side of that property, south of downtown, too. Elevatus expects it will continue having a role in the project.
Allen County is planning a new jail to address overcrowding issues that a U.S. District Court judge has ruled violate inmates’ constitutional rights. It would have more than 1,300 beds, with the potential for expansion, and could cost $300 million to $350 million.
“The Elevatus justice team met regularly with the county commissioners, the county sheriff, the jail commander, and jail staff to determine the needs of the county,” the firm says on its website. “Security, safety, efficiency, and rehabilitation were paramount in the design.”
Other criminal justice facilities Elevatus has experience with in Indiana include the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center and the Porter County Jail in Valparaiso, which includes a communications center and a sheriff’s department.
The Adams County project was completed in February 2017. The old jail had about a 65-bed capacity, but the newly constructed facility in Decatur has nearly 190 beds, Alex Will, jail commander in Adams County, said this week.
The project consisted of all the functions required for jail operations, including sheriff’s administration, video visitation, intake, food service and laundry, medical and housing, Elevatus says in a description on its website.
Past work by Elevatus in planning for criminal justice facilities was a plus, Will said. “Obviously there’s certain standards that we have to meet, and they brought a lot of that to the table already,” Will said. “A lot of it was finalizing plans.”
Two representatives from the Allen County Jail visited the facility within the past few months, he said.
While Elevatus provides architectural design for numerous sectors, its extensive work in criminal justice and other fields is a reflection of staff expertise, Miller said. And sometimes the referral network leads to contracts.
The key to success for Elevatus is that the firm brings “a lot of experience and knowledge to our clients, based on designs and trends and doing what’s most economical,” Miller said.
“In the end, I think it’s about client service. We’ve got some partners we’ve been working with over a decade,” he said. “I think the way we focus on customer service from beginning to end and ethics is really part of our success.”