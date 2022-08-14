The Women’s Fund of Greater Fort Wayne wants to paint a picture about gender inclusion in Allen County workplaces, but needs employers to help.
An online survey asks employers to share age, gender, race and disability demographics for all employees, along with information about policies, practices and professional development opportunities they offer.
Survey questions cover areas including specific policy benefits, number of employees eligible, whether the employer conducts a gender or racial wage-gap analysis. Questions also seek data on the number of women in the top 10% and bottom 10% of the most highly salaried, full-time employees.
The Women’s Fund is an initiative of the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.
Promotional material for the survey says it is “designed to provide a “clearer picture of how employers are working towards gender inclusion while creating an opportunity to recognize organizations committed to supporting women.”
Responses to the Women in the Workplace Compass Survey will remain confidential.
The Women’s Fund hopes at least 100 local employers will willingly and honestly participate.
“We are reliant on employers being transparent with their data because there is currently no other way for us to collect information regarding, for example, how many women have access to certain policies and benefits, or how many women are in the bottom 10% of salaries in our local workforce,” Cassie Beer, director of the Women’s Fund, said through email.
The gender-based wage gap in the United States has narrowed in recent years, but disparities remain, according to a U.S. Census Bureau website article posted in March. National median earnings for civilians who worked full-time, year-round in the past 12 months was $53,544 for men compared to $43,394 for women, according to the bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.
Numerous factors may contribute to the earnings differences, the article said. They include age, number of hours worked, presence of children, and education.
“The types of jobs women and men hold, and the earnings difference among these occupations also contribute to gaps in overall earnings,” the article said.
The local survey is accessible through the foundation’s website at https://www.womensfundfw.org/. It has 41 questions and is expected to take about an hour to complete.
It is open through Dec. 31. But employers who want to complete the survey and participate in a three-session cohort are asked to email Beer at cbeer@cfgfw.org by Aug. 31.
An online Employer Toolkit has been developed using “national gold standards, collecting over 60 policies and benefits,” Beer said. Employers would be able access the toolkit, compare their policies and benefits, and “see where they can make changes or implement new policies to serve their employees better, specifically, women,” she said.
A local, inaugural Women in the Workplace 2022 Report is expected to be released March 15, 2023, which is projected to be Equal Pay Day. The nationally recognized day symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year.
And the Women’s Fund expects to recognize an employer in four award categories:
• Leadership: Demonstrating results with women in key roles – vice president or higher – that exceed national averages.
• Compensation: Demonstrating commitment to women by providing competitive salaries and conducting pay-gap analysis.
• Flexible work policies: Addressing worker needs with policies that support balancing personal, professional and caregiving responsibilities, such as flex-time, telecommuting/work-from-home, on-site childcare and breastfeeding space.
• Recruitment and retention: Demonstrating helpful efforts, such as standardized interview processes, mentorship programs and blind résumés, particularly in industries with an underrepresentation of women.
Similar survey initiatives have been implemented in Cincinnati and St. Louis, Beer said.
Greater Fort Wayne, Inc., a chamber alliance, is eager to see what the local results show.
“We certainly see the national statistics and it will be interesting to learn what the survey data tells us locally,” Dan Watson, the organization’s spokesman, said through email.
“Creating a supportive workplace environment is important for both employee well-being and for employers trying to recruit and retain talented people,” Watson said.
“Completing the survey is an opportunity for companies to self-assess, see how their practices compare with other businesses, and make any improvements if needed.”