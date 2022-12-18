With pandemic concerns receding, companies are getting more comfortable hosting holiday gatherings, results of one survey show.
Consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc., said 56.9% of companies report they are having in-person holiday parties this year, up from 26.6% who reported that last year. In 2020, the first year of the pandemic and before COVID-19 vaccines were widely available, just 5.3% of companies surveyed said they were holding in-person parties.
The new findings, released this month, are from an online October and November survey of 252 U.S. companies of various sizes and industries nationwide. Challenger, a global outplacement and executive coaching firm, has tracked employers’ holiday party plans since 2004.
“Employers know their teams are battling burn out, may be on the verge of quiet quitting, or are leaving their positions all together,” said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of the firm. “The holiday party has always been a way for companies to show their teams they value them.
“Creating a space for employees to have fun together bolsters morale and connection to their employers and their work.”
Chops Steak & Seafood in Fort Wayne has used social media posts to help encourage event planners to consider hosting gatherings there.
“We’re seeing a great response; A lot of companies booking and a lot of private parties booking,” manager Rob Clevenger said last week. “It’s been pretty good this year. I think there are still a lot of folks dealing with the flu and things of that nature, so we do sometimes see numbers dropping a little bit. Maybe they were expecting 40 and they end up with 30.”
The business, which includes a restaurant, can accommodate up to 50 in the private event room and about the same number in the wine bar area.
“We do a lot of other smaller events in our dining room. We can do different configurations for that, like if somebody has eight or 10,” Clevenger said.
This time of year, unless a reservation is made, it can be hard for people to get into the restaurant on the weekend, he said. Between Dec. 1 and Christmas Eve, Chop’s typically hosts 40 to 50 events.
“I would say we’re in line with pre-pandemic” levels, Clevenger said.
Based on its survey, Challenger said that of the companies holding in-person events, 4% indicated they will modify their events due to COVID. Half of those companies were not sure what the modifications would be, while 30% said they would encourage hand washing and hygiene, and a quarter of companies will limit the number of attendees. No one will require masks or hold the event outside.
Though the vast majority of companies are partying this year, Challenger said it lags the percentage of companies that held year-end celebrations pre-pandemic. In 2019, nearly 75% of companies held a party, up from 65% in 2018.
About 2% will hold virtual events this year, down from 7% in 2021 and 17% in 2020, the firm said.