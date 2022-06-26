Before Parkview Field was scheduled to open on April 16, 2009, its staff held a job fair at Grand Wayne Convention Center across the street and 600 people showed up.
A similar job fair at the downtown baseball stadium in April this year attracted just 20 people.
Mike Nutter, president of the Fort Wayne TinCaps, doesn’t recall staffing problems before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve always been – in my words, but I think employees would share them – the cool, fun place to work,” he said. “And when we came back last year, it became very apparent that we were in trouble. We made the best of it; we did what we could. But the cool factor – all those things that kind of carried us through – they weren’t working.”
The TinCaps are not alone. Many employers, including those that hire seasonal workers – often students out of school for the summer – are struggling to meet optimal staffing needs again this year.
Minor League Baseball canceled its season in 2020, and 2021 started with limitations. However, when those limitations were loosened and lifted, Nutter said it was tough to satisfy customers with less staff.
Once the season ended, each department sat down and developed a plan to approach the next season. Ideas included referral programs, pay increases and job fairs – strategies other area businesses and organizations are using.
But employers, for the most part, are struggling to keep employees, said Rick Farrant, director of communications at Northeast Indiana Works.
“We had a worker shortage before the pandemic, and because of how people reacted to the pandemic, that worker shortage has just been exacerbated,” he said.
Allen County’s unemployment rate was 2.4% in May, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development reported last week. Statewide, it was 2.5% – or 2.2% when seasonally adjusted for employer’s hiring needs.
“When you have unemployment numbers below three, below two,” Farrant said, “essentially, you may as well be talking about zero.”
The TinCaps aren’t alone in their struggle for staff, Farrant said. Regions across the country are feeling the effects of low unemployment, caused by an aging workforce and populations that aren’t large enough to meet staffing demand.
Restaurants were hit particularly hard.
Caitline Southern, chief marketing officer at Chick-fil-A on Coliseum Boulevard, said it was easier to keep the store running when the pandemic started but became more difficult as it continued. Chick-fil-A employs numerous high school and college students, so when they came home to shelter away from their campuses, it was easier to support the store, especially with the restaurant’s dining room closed.
Once indoor dining opened, staffing challenges increased.
“Since then, we have been understaffed or mildly staffed, just getting through each day,” Southern said. “It’s been hard to keep everyone running all the areas we need to, … but I know we’re not the only people who have seen these challenges.”
To gain new employees, the restaurant markets to teenagers through signs in-store, easy “text to apply” applications and social media posts. Southern said Chick-fil-A also started a referral program that allows the current employees to earn up to $150 after they refer someone who gets hired.
Chick-fil-A on Coliseum struggles to find delivery drivers and employees for the kitchen, Southern said. Delivery drivers typically choose to work for companies like DoorDash, and restaurant applicants are more interested in working with customers.
“Some of that may come from going through COVID, not having a lot of human interaction and wanting to connect with the community,” Southern said. “I think people are more sociable now.”
Some employees have switched focuses at Chick-fil-A, with some moving from the front to the kitchen, which Southern calls “more of a blessing rather than a curse.”
Even with staffing shortages, the Coliseum Boulevard restaurant has tried to serve customers quickly and has started to see shorter wait times.
Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has had similar staffing difficulties, department Director Steve McDaniel said. Each year, about 350 seasonal staff are hired from the end of May through July, but that dropped this year to about 250.
“For us, it’s sad,” McDaniel said. “We love what we do, and we want to be able to provide as many opportunities in the parks for our citizens. And when we don’t have the resources, it hurts us.”
About six to eight months ago, the parks started looking for new ways to bring in employees, and McDaniel said one of those ways was through job fairs. One representative from each department and two to three people who “know a little bit about everything” are present at each fair, held at various locations.
McDaniel also wants to make more videos and give people information about what Parks and Recreation does.
“Years and years ago when I started working here – I started part time – my thought of what happened at Parks and Recreation and the reality were two different things,” McDaniel said. “It might be the same thing for a lot of people that are looking for jobs, and they don’t know exactly what we do, so we’re trying to get the message out.”
Many of the parks’ employees are 16 to 18 years old, but McDaniel said there are jobs for people of all ages.
A Challenger, Gray and Christmas Inc. report released June 9 said 153,000 teenagers ages 16 to 19 gained jobs in May, 30% less than May 2021. The consulting firm, based in the Chicago area, attributed the decline to teens shunning available job opportunities or waiting until school obligations end.
Nutter said more high school kids are working at Parkview Field with the spring semester ending, but the ballpark still has a long way to go to get back to where it used to be. In one night, the park may need 225 people working as ticket takers, ushers and in other jobs.
TinCaps representatives began recruiting students at area high schools, but Nutter said they also began asking if school employees wanted to work at Parkview Field during the summer.
“(This is) a fun, cool place to be, and it’s great first job, or college job, or job for a retiree,” he said. “We have so many teachers who work out here and say, ‘I’m busy all year, but I don’t want to just sit at home for three or four months.’ ”
Nutter said the community has been understanding while the TinCaps have struggled with staffing, but fans are starting to get more frustrated as crowd sizes return to prepandemic numbers.
“If we don’t have enough workers or if they’re all new and it’s slower, that hurts us,” he said. “We’re trying to get as many (workers) as we can in here for the fan experience.”