BERLIN – Former Audi boss Rupert Stadler has been convicted in connection with the automaker’s diesel emissions scandal. He is the highest-ranking executive found guilty after cars cheated on emissions tests with the help of illegal software.
A German court on Tuesday handed Stadler a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and ordered him to pay a large fine after he pleaded guilty last month in an agreement with prosecutors.
The scandal cost Volkswagen more than $30 billion in fines and settlements and saw two U.S. executives sent to prison.
Consumer confidence
highest since Jan. 2022
The American consumer’s confidence jumped in June to its highest level since January 2022 as a strong labor market continues to buoy the U.S. economy.
The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 109.7 in June from 102.5 in May. The board’s expectations index – a measure of consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor conditions – climbed to 79.3 from 71.5 in May.
Instagram, Facebook
adding parent controls
Instagram and Facebook are added new parental supervision tools Tuesday, but critics say the steps don’t go far enough because many of the new features are only available if teens and their parents opt in.Instagram, for instance, will now send a notice to teens after they block someone, encouraging them to let their parents “supervise” their account. The idea is to get kids to engage their parents at a moment when they might be more open to guidance.
Tesla plug closer to
being the EV standard
A key U.S. automotive industry organization says it will set performance standards for Tesla’s electric vehicle charging cords in another move toward using the Tesla plug on all EVs. The move by SAE International comes after Ford, General Motors, Rivian and Volvo said they will join Tesla’s large Supercharger network and adopt its North American Charging Standard connector. But a rival connector called CCS is still in thousands of current EVs and will stay in use. SAE said Tuesday that it’s already working on the standards and hopes to finish them within six months.