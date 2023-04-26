Facebook parent company Meta’s first-quarter results surpassed Wall Street’s modest expectations on both profit and revenue while the monthly user base of its flagship platform inched close to 3 billion.
Meta Platforms Inc. said Wednesday it earned $5.71 billion, or $2.20 per share, in the January-March period. That’s down 19% from $7.47 billion, or $2.72 per share, a year earlier. Revenue climbed 3% to $28.65 billion from $27.91 billion. The company’s shares soared more than 12% in after-hours trading.
Disney touts successes despite massive layoffs
LAS VEGAS – The leadership team of the Walt Disney Company’s film arm gathered in Las Vegas Wednesday to tout its successes and upcoming slate of films to a crowd of theater owners and exhibitors amid a week of massive layoffs at the company.
The presentation, with footage from films like “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Elemental,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “The Little Mermaid,” is part of the CinemaCon convention. Disney has been the top grossing studio globally every year since 2016. The company is also undergoing layoffs this week, its second round this year, to eliminate 7,000 jobs.
First Republic shares sink again
First Republic Bank’s stock slid again Wednesday and an ongoing rout has erased 60% of its value just this week on concerns about the bank’s financial health in the wake of two other bank collapses. Shares slumped almost 30% following an even more severe tumble the previous day after the bank revealed depositors withdrew more than $100 billion last month after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. The bank said late Monday that it was only able to stop the bleeding after a group of large banks stepped in to save it by depositing $30 billion in uninsured deposits.
EU launches overhaul of euro rules as pandemic and war bite
BRUSSELS – The European Union is overhauling its euro single currency rulebook as economies creak under high debt caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the fallout from Russia’s war on Ukraine.
The overhaul would see member countries design plans outlining their fiscal targets, any measures they might use to address imbalances and the main reforms and investment they aim to undertake. The EU’s executive branch will recommend ways for a country to ensure that debt and the national deficit are reined in if it misses its targets. The current rules date from the 1990s. European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said Wednesday that “we now face different challenges and economic priorities, and our rules need to reflect these changes.”
Boeing loses $425
million in first quarter
Boeing says it lost $425 million in the first quarter as it continues to deal with production problems on its airline jets. The loss is more than Wall Street expected.
Boeing said Wednesday that revenue jumped 28% from a year earlier, however, beating analysts’ expectations. The company continues to get orders as airlines scoop up new planes to meet rising travel demand. Boeing’s latest production problem involves fittings used to attach the tail to the fuselage on its 737 Max jet. Airlines will have to wait for new planes while Boeing fixes the problem.