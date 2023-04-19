GENEVA – U.S. lawmakers have accused the embattled Swiss bank Credit Suisse of limiting the scope of an internal investigation into Nazi clients and Nazi-linked accounts.
The Senate Budget Committee says an independent ombudsman initially brought in by the bank to help lead the probe was “inexplicably terminated” as he carried out his work.
The committee faulted “incomplete” reports that were hindered by restrictions. Credit Suisse said Tuesday that it’s “fully cooperating” with an investigation by the committee but rejected some claims from a Jewish human rights group that brought to light in 2020 allegations of possible Nazi-linked accounts at the bank.
Price cuts cause Tesla
income to drop 24%
Price reductions across the model lineup cut into Tesla’s first-quarter net income, causing it to fall 24% from a year ago.
The Austin, Texas, electric car and solar panel company said Wednesday it made $2.51 billion from January through March, down from $3.32 billion a year ago. Revenue rose 24% to $23.33 billion, but the company’s operating profit margin fell.
Tesla made an adjusted 85 cents per share in the first quarter, matching analyst estimates.
Early in the quarter, Tesla reduced U.S. prices on many of its models, then did it again early in March and twice more in April.
Safety issues at Tesla plant in China reportedNews reports say Chinese authorities concluded Tesla Inc.’s Shanghai factory where an employee died in a Feb. 4 accident has weaknesses in its safety measures.
The magazine Caixin and other outlets said the report by the emergency bureau of Shanghai’s Pudong district recommended an unspecified administrative penalty for Tesla. The report was later removed from a government website.
The news reports said investigators concluded the Tesla employee who died failed to follow rules and didn’t lock a safety gate. They said another employee failed to make sure the area was clear of people before turning on equipment that crushed the 31-year-old employee, who died later at a hospital.