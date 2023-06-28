Faztek Industrial Solutions is expanding its Fort Wayne footprint, building a new headquarters and production facility that represents about a $9 million investment.
Founded in 2001, Faztek started as a T-slot aluminum framing supplier, focused on building safety guards for factory machines, a news release said. The company, which has operated at 6935 Lincoln Parkway, expanded in 2019 and today offers custom industrial solutions including material-handling carts, work stations, and aisle containment.
A groundbreaking was held Tuesday at 12788 Bluffton Road for the new building near Fort Wayne International Airport. The company currently employs about 25 and expects to add up to 24 jobs by the end of 2026 to help meet growing customer demand.
For the physical expansion, plans include an initial build of 60,000 square feet, which is double the size of Faztek’s current facility. The new building has the potential to be expanded to a total of 100,000 square feet. Work is estimated to be completed by spring 2024, Greater Fort Wayne Inc. said in a news release.
"We're excited to continue expanding our business in the community where we were born and raised,” said Derek Melchi, chief operating officer at Faztek.
Based on the company’s growth plans, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation committed an investment in Faztek Industrial Solutions of up to $130,000 in the form of incentive-based tax credits. The incentives are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired.
Northeast Indiana Works will provide the company with additional hiring and training assistance, Greater Fort Wayne's news release said. Allen County Council also approved tax phase-ins for Faztek’s eligible real and personal (equipment) property investments.
“Allen County is excited for Faztek Industrial Solution’s move to join its sister company NIA, LLC on Bluffton Road," said a statement from Elissa McGauley, Allen County director of redevelopment. "They join a great group of valued employers like General Mills, Trinity Health, Walmart, Alro Steel and Lippert Components along this growing business corridor.”