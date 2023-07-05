Federal Reserve officials were less united at their June meeting than their unanimous decision suggested, as some favored interest-rate increases but went along with the move to leave policy unchanged.
“Almost all participants judged it appropriate or acceptable to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5% to 5.25%,” minutes from the June 13-14 meeting said. “Some participants indicated that they favored raising the target range for the federal funds rate 25 basis points at this meeting or that they could have supported such a proposal.”
Officials supporting a hike cited tight labor markets and relatively few signs that inflation was slowing toward their 2% goal.
The minutes shed light on how tricky the decision was for policymakers to achieve. Even as they left rates unchanged in a 5% to 5.25% target range, almost all officials said that additional increases would likely be appropriate.
Combs sues tequila distributorRapper and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs is asking the New York Supreme Court to enforce a 2021 agreement that requires Diageo to treat his DeLeon tequila brand “at least as favorably” as its other tequila brands.
Combs initially sued Diageo in May. But many details, including the 2021 agreement, were redacted.
On Wednesday, those details were released. Combs signed the agreement after what he says are years of neglect for the DeLeon brand, which Diageo positioned as an inferior “urban” brand.
Diageo denies Combs’ claims and has asked the court to compel arbitration or dismiss the lawsuit.
LA hotel workers
back on the job
Thousands of service workers at 19 hotels in Los Angeles and Orange counties returned to work Wednesday after three days of strikes over the busy Fourth of July weekend.
According to Unite Here Local 11 spokeswoman Maria Hernandez, workers from what she described as a first wave of walkouts returned to work Wednesday “to make room for (workers at) other hotels who have also authorized a strike to walk out.”.
Contracts expired at midnight Friday.