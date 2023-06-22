WASHINGTON – The Department of Energy plans to lend $9.2 billion to a joint venture between Ford Motor Co. and South Korean battery maker SK On Co. for its battery plants in Kentucky and Tennessee, a massive loan that nearly matches the $11.4 billion the companies themselves are investing in the project.
It marks the most significant direct government support for an auto company since the bailouts during the Great Recession and is the largest single loan the Department of Energy has ever made.
It comes as the Biden administration and automakers aim to rapidly ramp up electric vehicle production in an attempt to compete with China, which currently dominates the global EV market.
The loan to BlueOval SK would support the venture’s three new facilities, one in Tennessee and two in Kentucky, that will build electric vehicle batteries. Ford has estimated the projects will create 11,000 jobs .
Microsoft, regulators
spar over Activision deal
Federal regulators on Thursday launched a legal attack on Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard by depicting it as an anticompetitive weapon while Microsoft hailed the deal as a way to make popular games such as Call of Duty more widely available at cheaper prices.
Those were the dramatically contrasting pictures drawn by lawyers arguing before U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley on the first of five days of scheduled hearings in San Francisco on what would be the most expensive acquisition in technology history.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is trying to persuade Corley to issue an order that would prevent the takeover before a more extensive administrative trial begins Aug. 2 in Washington. Microsoft is fighting to close the deal ahead of a July 18 deadline that would require paying a $3 billion breakup fee to Activision.
Australian watchdog
grilling Twitter on hate
Australia’s online safety watchdog has issued a legal notice to Twitter demanding an explanation of what the social media giant is doing to tackle a surge in online hate since Elon Musk bought the platform.
Australia’s eSafety Commission received more complaints about online hate on Twitter in the past 12 months than any other platform.