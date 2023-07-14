Ford Meter Box Co. is investing $250 million to $300 million in Wabash, adding up to 126 jobs by the end of 2027, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. said today.
A new 300,000-square-foot facility adjacent to the company's current operations will increase its production of brass products while allowing room for future production lines, the economic development corporation said in a statement.
"This is the largest expansion in the company's history," said Steve Ford, president of Ford Meter Box, in the statement.
Ford said parts of the present foundry will remain in production and parts will be repurposed to better use space.
Ford Meter Box, which has manufacturing operations in Wabash and in Pell City, Alabama, has been serving the waterworks industry since 1898. It employs more than 600 in Indiana.
Based on the company's job-creation plans, the economic development corporation committed up to $1.2 million in incentive-based tax credits, up to $350,000 in Hoosier Business Investment tax credits and up to $200,000 in training grants, the statement said.
The tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is able to claim them once Hoosiers are hired and investments are made. The city of Wabash and Duke Energy also offered incentives.