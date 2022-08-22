Fort Financial plans to invest $2.2 million in constructing its new credit union branch in the Parkwest Center at Jefferson Boulevard and Illinois Road.
Work began last week, Steve Collins, Fort Financial’s president and CEO, said Monday.
Fort Financial also has construction underway for a new headquarters at Lima and Wallen roads on the northwest side and for a branch at Maplecrest and Saint Joe Center roads on Fort Wayne’s east side.
“This is an exciting time in Fort Financial’s history as we open these three new branch locations in Fort Wayne,” Collins said. “The new branches will allow us to expand our service offerings to better meet the needs of the residents and businesses in Fort Wayne.”
The Parkwest Center branch will be 2,200 square feet, Collins said in an email response. It will have two drive-up lanes and an exterior ATM. It is expected to open next spring, a news release said.
The previously announced $9.5 million, 28,000-square-foot new corporate headquarters and the $2.3 million east-side branch, with 2,200 square feet, are slated to open by the end of the year, Collins said. The current headquarters is at 3102 Spring St., across from the University of Saint Francis.
Design Collaborative is the architect for all three projects and Hagerman Construction is the general contractor.
Founded in 1946, Fort Financial has 105 employees and will have nine branches when all the announced construction is complete. The Parkwest Center branch will employ six.
“We currently have branches inside the Meijer stores on Lima, Maysville and Illinois Road,” Collins said. “Once our full-service branches are completed on Lima Road, Saint Joe Center and Illinois Road, we will be closing and transferring those three Meijer branches. This will give us a total of seven Indiana branch locations.”
Fort Financial, which has $330 million in assets, also has a branch in North Carolina and in Mississippi.