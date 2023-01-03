Fort Financial on Tuesday welcomed its first visitors into its new corporate headquarters – a $9.5 million investment in northwest Fort Wayne.
The new, 28,000-square-foot building at 8815 Lima Road replaced the credit union’s former corporate headquarters on Spring Street in Fort Wayne. The new building houses all of Fort Financial’s support departments and administrative functions, and includes a full-service branch.
“For more than 75 years, Fort Financial has worked hard to provide a high level of service to our members. As we continue to grow, the size of our former headquarters on the west side of Fort Wayne limited the amount of services we could offer,” said a statement from Steve Collins, president and CEO at Fort Financial. “We were fortunate to find the location on Lima Road to build a new headquarters that gives us the space we need to expand our line-up of products and services to meet the needs of our membership.”
The branch portion of the building, on the southwest corner at Lima and Wallen roads, features an open two-story lobby with private offices, a self-service digital banking station, drive-up and exterior ATM. It is open six days a week.
Fort Financial’s new corporate headquarters is also home to its business banking and mortgage teams and will house a future call center, a Tuesday news release said. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at a later date.
Some unique features to the new building include an interior video display board, branded exterior LED lighting, rooftop solar panels and two electric vehicle charging stations available for public use.
“The new headquarters positions us to effectively serve the community for decades to come,” Collins said.
The opening of the new corporate office comes after Fort Financial, founded in 1946, opened another branch in November on Fort Wayne’s northeast side, at the corner of Maplecrest and Saint Joe Center roads. The credit union has another branch under construction at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard and Illinois Road in southwest Fort Wayne. That branch is expected to open this spring.
Fort Financial has $330 million in assets. Along with its Fort Wayne-area presence, the credit union has a branch in North Carolina and in Mississippi.