Unemployment in the Fort Wayne metro area dropped to 2.8% in August, down from both the previous month and same period last year.
Figures the Indiana Department of Workforce Development released today showed 6,105 people in a labor force of 221,753 were out of work in Allen, Wells and Whitley counties, which comprise the Fort Wayne metropolitan statistical area.
In July, the metro area's jobless rate was 3.2% when the labor force numbered 224,462. A year ago in August, the labor force was 214,054 and unemployment was 4.0%, the state said.
The Fort Wayne area's 2.8% preliminary jobless rate for August was below Indiana's 3.1% last month. But when seasonally adjusted, the state's August rate would be 2.8%. Nationally in August, unemployment was 3.8% or 3.7% when adjusted.
Data watchers say the best comparison is the same month of each year due to seasonal hiring fluctuations, such as with schools and retailers.
Howard County, which includes Kokomo, had Indiana's highest unemployment last month at 6.9%. Boone and Ohio counties tied for the lowest at 2.0% Boone County is northwest of Indianapolis and includes Lebanon and Zionsville. Ohio County, where Rising Sun is the county seat, is in southeast Indiana.