Unemployment in the Fort Wayne MSA dropped to 2% last month, a sharp contrast to 2.8% in September last year, figures released today show.
That change occurred even as the labor force grew to 218,377 last month compared to 213,628 in September last year, according to figures from the Indiana Department of Workforce and Development. Allen, Wells and Whitley counties comprise the Fort Wayne metropolitan statistical area.
In August, unemployment for the Fort Wayne area was also 2.8% with 221,628 in the labor force, state figures show.
Officials who track unemployment trends say comparing jobless rates during the same month year over year is the most telling due to seasonal hiring fluctuations, such as with schools and in retail.
Indiana's overall jobless rate was 2.2% in September or 2.8% when seasonally adjusted. That compares to 2.9% in September 2021 or 3.1% when adjusted.
Nationally, last month's jobless rate was 3.3% or 3.5% when seasonally adjusted. In September 2021, the jobless rate was 2.9% compared to 3.1% when adjusted.