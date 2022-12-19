Nearly 1,360 more people in the labor force were jobless last month compared to November last year, figures from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development showed today.
With 5,799 individuals unemployed, the Fort Wayne-area jobless rate edged up to 2.6%. A year ago in November, it was 2.1% for Allen, Wells and Whitley counties, which comprise the metropolitan statistical area.
But the figures released today also show a surge – nearly 5,408 more people – were counted in last month's metro area labor force, which numbered 220,534. In November 2021, the labor force count was 215,126.
Howard County had the highest unemployment rate – 4.8% – among Indiana's 92 counties. Adams, Boone and Steuben counties tied for the lowest rate, 2.0%, according to the state.
Statewide, the jobless rate was 2.8% in November, or 3.0% when seasonally adjusted. That's up from 2.2%, or 2.7% when adjusted, in the same month last year.
Nationally, unemployment in November was 3.4%, or 3.7% when seasonally adjusted. That was down from the preliminary rate of 3.9%, but seasonal considerations show the adjusted data at 4.2%.
Unemployment trackers say the best comparisons are year-over-year to account for seasonal hiring variations, including the last quarter of the year, when retail employment is higher.