Unemployment in the Fort Wayne metropolitan area rose to 2.7% last month with 5,904 people without jobs, figures released today show.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said October's labor force for Allen, Wells, and Whitley counties included 219,961 people. A year ago in October, the workforce for the three-county metro area numbered 214,182 with 5,218 people jobless for a 2.4% unemployment rate.
Data watchers say comparing the same month year over year provides the best look at the economy because hiring patterns fluctuate with seasons.
In Indiana, the October jobless rate was 2.8% in October, or 3.0% when seasonally adjusted, compared to 2.5% in the same month a year ago or 2.8% when adjusted.
Among Indiana's 92 counties, Howard had the highest October jobless rate at 4.8%. Three counties, Boone, Gibson and Ohio, tied for the lowest at 2.1%