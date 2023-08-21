Unemployment in the Fort Wayne metro area jumped to 3.7% last month, figures the Indiana Department of Workforce Development released today show.
That meant 8,290 people in a labor force of 227,087 were without jobs. A year ago in July, Fort Wayne had a 3.1% jobless rate with 7,026 unemployed.
The metro area includes Allen, Wells and Whitley counties.
In June, unemployment for the three counties was 3.3%, but workforce development officials say comparing the same month year over year provides a better snapshot. Seasonal hiring shifts can cause swings in month-to-month data.
In July last year, when the metro area's jobless rate was 3.1%, the labor force was 225,356 – 1,731 fewer people than July this year. The number of people unemployed last month was 1,264 more than in July last year.
Even with the percentage increase in unemployment, Rachel Blakeman of the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute pointed out it was below the state's July jobless rate, before adjusting for seasonal factors.
Indiana's overall unemployment rate, as first reported Friday, was 4% in July, but just 3.3% when seasonally adjusted. In the same month of last year, the statewide rate was 3.3%, or 3.0% when adjusted, the state figures show.
“While increases in unemployment – rates or numbers – always look unsettling," Blakeman said through email, "the lack of unemployment insurance claims in July to back up the increases tells me that it’s likely people are re-entering the job market, rather than getting laid off.”
Rick Farrant, director of communications for Northeast Indiana Works, also suggested little significant concern.
“Employers are still eagerly hiring, job fairs are attracting more job seekers in some cases, at some WorkOne Northeast career centers more people are seeking job search assistance, and even if a candidate is short on preferred skills, many employers are willing to train on the job," Farrant said. "It is a great time to either return to the workforce or consider taking a step up in your career.”