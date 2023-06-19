Unemployment in the Fort Wayne metro area jumped to 3.3% last month, up from 2.6% in May 2022, figures released today show.
The Indiana Department of Workforce and Development data indicate 7,350 people in a labor force of 224,041 for Allen, Wells and Whitley counties were unemployed.
But the numbers also show a bigger workforce. Last year in May, the labor force was benchmarked at 221,668 – or 2,373 more than last month – in the labor force, with 5,813 without jobs.
In April, the three-county metro area had 223,814 in the labor force, with 5,420 unemployed, or 2.4%
Data-watchers say comparing the same month year over year provides the best snapshot because of seasonal changes in hiring.
Statewide, the overall unemployment rate in May was 3.5%, or 3.1% when seasonally adjusted. That compares to 2.8% in May 2022, or 2.9% when adjusted.