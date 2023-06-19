Unemployment in the Fort Wayne metro area jumped to 3.3% last month, up from 2.6% in May 2022, figures released today show.

The Indiana Department of Workforce and Development data indicate 7,350 people in a labor force of 224,041 for Allen, Wells and Whitley counties were unemployed.

But the numbers also show a bigger workforce. Last year in May, the labor force was benchmarked at 221,668 – or 2,373 more than last month – in the labor force, with 5,813 without jobs. 

In April, the three-county metro area had 223,814 in the labor force, with 5,420 unemployed, or 2.4%

Data-watchers say comparing the same month year over year provides the best snapshot because of seasonal changes in hiring.

Statewide, the overall unemployment rate in May was 3.5%, or 3.1% when seasonally adjusted. That compares to 2.8% in May 2022, or 2.9% when adjusted.

lisagreen@jg.net

Tags

Managing Editor

Managing Editor Lisa Green has more than 35 years of experience at newspapers in Illinois and Indiana. She has worked at The Journal Gazette since 2000, initially as business editor. She has a biweekly leadership column/blog called "Lead On."