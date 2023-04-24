Unemployment in the Fort Wayne metro area was 3.2% last month, up slightly from 3% in March last year, figures released today show.
Data from the Indiana Department of Workforce and Development show 7,180 people in a labor pool of 222,700 were jobless in March. But the number of people willing in the March 2022 labor force was 220,952.
In February, unemployment for the Fort Wayne area was also 3.2%, the state said. The metro area includes Allen, Wells and Whitley counties.
Those who track labor market trends say comparing the same month year-over-year for unemployment provides the best snapshot since hiring can fluctuate seasonally.
Statewide, the March jobless rate was 3.5% or 3.1% when seasonally adjusted. In the same month last year, unemployment was 3.2% or 2.8% when adjusted.