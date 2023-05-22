Unemployment declined last month in the Fort Wayne metro area, new data shows.
The area’s unemployment rate was at 2.4% in April, according to a report the Indiana Department of Workforce Development released today. That’s lower than the 2.6% recorded in April 2022 and also below the 3.2% for February and March of this year.
All northeast Indiana counties had unemployment rates below 3% last month, including three – Adams, Steuben and Wells – with rates at 2%. That’s second only to three counties that saw 1.9% unemployment in April.
Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute, said some counties in the region, including Adams, Huntington and LaGrange, saw their workforce shrink year-over-year. Others, such as DeKalb, Noble and Steuben, saw small gains.
“As we head into the summer months, especially May and June, we need to expect to see some volatility in the monthly unemployment rates since local numbers aren’t adjusted for seasonal variations,” Blakeman said in an email. “Think students and retirees who temporarily enter the workforce for seasonal jobs. So we could see numbers jump or dip depending on how long they are looking for work compared to starting a job.”
Indiana recorded a non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.6% in April. Howard County saw the state’s highest unemployment rate at 4.4%.
In the Fort Wayne metro area, Blakeman said 3,727 more people were in the labor market last month compared to April 2022. That includes 4,119 employed workers and 392 fewer people looking for work than the same time last year.
The Fort Wayne metro’s increase in employed workers is a sign of confidence in the job market, said Rick Farrant, communications director Northeast Indiana Works, a workforce development organization.
But it also means, Farrant said, that employers with openings need to be competitive – including with wages, hours, and schedule flexibility – to attract people to fill positions, especially for areas with shrinking labor markets.
“Any evidence of a sagging job market is nowhere to be seen in northeast Indiana or really anywhere in the state right now,” Farrant said.