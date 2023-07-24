Unemployment in the Fort Wayne metro area was 3.4% last month, up slightly from 3.1% in June a year ago, figures released Monday show.
Indiana Department of Workforce Development data shows the labor force was 225,996 last month – which was 2,572 more people than the 223,424 in June 2022.
The number of individuals unemployed rose to 7,576 last month, up 581 from June 2022.
In May, unemployment for the three-county metro area that comprises Allen, Wells and Whitley was 3.3% with a labor force of 224,639.
Labor trends watchers say comparing the same month year over year provides a better economic snapshot due to seasonal hiring patterns.
Statewide, unemployment in June was 3.7% or 3.2% when seasonally adjusted. A year ago in June, it was 3.4% or 2.9% adjusted.
Nationally, the figures included with Monday’s report showed the June jobless rate at 3.8%, or 3.6% adjusted – the same for that time last year.
“The cause of the increased number of unemployed workers regionally and statewide is murky at best,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute.
“We aren’t seeing an upward climb in claims for unemployment insurance compared to June 2022, so it’s not likely due to widespread layoffs. Therefore it could be workers reentering the workforce such as retirees who want something to do or need extra cash or those who had been marginally engaged with the workforce deciding to formally start their job search again, knowing that open positions are plentiful right now,” Blakeman said in an emailed statement.
Rick Farrant, director of communications for Northeast Indiana Works, said regardless of slight shifts in the unemployment rates the market for jobseekers is relatively stable.
“There are jobs aplenty for people wanting to work. That is especially true for people who have in-demand skills,” he said.
Lake County had the highest jobless rate in June, 5.8%. Two counties, Daviess and Gibson, tied for the lowest rate of 2.6%, the state figures show.