Unemployment in the Fort Wayne metro area was 3.4% last month, up slightly from 3.1% in June a year ago, figured released today show.
Indiana Department of Workforce Development data shows the labor force was 225,996 last month – which was 2,572 more people than the 223,424 in June 2022. The number of individuals unemployed rose to 7,576 last month, up 581 from June 2022.
In May, unemployment for the three-county metro area that includes Allen, Wells and Whitley was 3.3% with a labor force of 224,639.
Labor trends watchers say comparing the same month year over year provides a better economic snapshot due to seasonal hiring patterns.
Statewide, unemployment in June was 3.7% or 3.2% when seasonally adjusted. A year ago in June, it was 3.4% or 2.9% adjusted.
Nationally, the figures included with today's report showed the June jobless rate at 3.8%, or 3.6% adjusted – the same for that time last year.