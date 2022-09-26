A Fort Wayne-based Dairy Queen franchise operator was fined $42,572 for child labor violations, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Monday.
H&H Coldwater LLC, which operates Dairy Queens in Indiana and Michigan, violated the Fair Labor Standards Act’s regulations on working hours and time standards at all 11 of its stores. That includes locations in Fort Wayne, Bluffton, Decatur, Indianapolis and Sturgis, Michigan.
The franchise operator agreed to pay the fine by Nov. 14, according to the news release.
The Department of Labor found that 102 minors aged 14 and 15 worked in violation of the law, which prohibits workers of those ages from working later than 9 p.m. from June 1 until Labor Day, and past 7 p.m. the rest of the year.
The law also prevents them from working more than three hours on a school day, eight hours on non-school days or more than 18 total hours in a week.
Although ownership of the different limited liability companies under H&H Coldwater LLC vary, a spokesman for the Labor Department said in an email the primary owner of all 11 locations is Gavin Hart.
Seven of those 11 stores are in Fort Wayne. According to the spokesman, they’re located at 8037 Coldwater Road, 501 Lower Huntington Road, 10180 Maysville Road, 1818 Coliseum Blvd. N., 3132 St. Joe Center Road, 5115 E. Dupont Road and 3103 N. Anthony Blvd.
Hart couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
Last year, workers between the ages of 16 and 19 made up nearly 12% of the U.S. workforce according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Patricia Lewis, the department’s Wage and Hour Division’s district director in Indianapolis, said child labor laws protect young workers’ health and “ensure their first job experiences are positive and manageable with schooling and other commitments.”
“Franchisees like H&H Coldwater provide teen workers an opportunity to learn customer services and other skills that prepare them for successful careers,” she said in a statement.
“But as employers, they have an obligation to ensure child labor laws are followed.”