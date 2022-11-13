Organizations that provide books for kids to read while in the hospital and honor veterans get Kim McMahon’s attention.
So does Humane Fort Wayne, an animal shelter and services provider, as has Turnstone, which supports people with disabilities.
Supporting local interests with thousands of dollars and other assistance is what helped McMahon earn this year’s Tire Business Tire Dealer Humanitarian Medal. She’s the first woman to win the award outright in the 29 years the award has been given. Previous female winners have won the award with a business partner.
“Yeah, that surprised me,” said McMahon, the president and CEO of McMahon’s Best-One Tire, whose marketing director submitted her nomination.
McMahon got news of the global award the same day that her business acquired another location, a tire retailer in Auburn whose owner put the operation up for sale. When Tire Business called to congratulate her, McMahon said she initially thought the magazine’s editor was talking about the acquisition, which gives McMahon 10 locations in Fort Wayne, New Haven and now Auburn.
Donald Detore, editor of Tire Business, said the magazine solicits humanitarian award nominations through a process that typically opens in December and closes in July. Nominations were judged by an independent panel.
“Our candidates are made up entirely of independent tire dealers or retreaders (folks who put a retread on a commercial tire),” Detore said through email. “This is a global award; we’ve had winners from Canada and Mexico previously.”
McMahon also learned through the magazine’s initial call that she was the clear winner this year.
“He said there were like 20-some nominations this year, but that it was unanimous, so that was pretty exciting, too,” she said during an interview last week.
Tire Business, an Ohio-based publication owned by Crain Communications, has a combined digital and online subscription base of nearly 40,000, he said.
McMahon formally received her award Oct. 31 in Las Vegas during the Tire Industry Association annual awards program, which occurs before the opening of the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA. That association is a nonprofit that serves the automotive aftermarket industry, which includes the tire business. Detore said he presented McMahon the award in front of about 200 attendees. The awards program banquet also honored several other individuals, including those in the Tire Industry Association Hall of Fame Class.
The Humanitarian award comes with a $2,500 check to the charity of McMahon’s choice.
McMahon’s Best-One Tire has grown over the years and so has its charitable contributions, with the business last year donating more than $100,000 to about 37 nonprofits, the Tire Business article said.
“She is the heart of the organization. She brings heart to everything she does,” Lindsey Beer, chief strategic officer for Best-One Tire and a business partner, said in the article.
Jessica Henry, executive director of Humane Fort Wayne, told Tire Business that McMahon has a “great energy about her, but you can tell she’s wicked smart and she is a businesswoman.
“She stands her ground, and she stands behind the things she believes in, and I’m really lucky that Humane Fort Wayne is one of those things she believes in,” Henry added.
McMahon’s Best-One has been locally owned and operated for more than 50 years, according to its website.
Kim McMahon said her post-college career started with a Fort Wayne bank company trust department, but her job was eliminated years ago after the bank was acquired. She was wondering about her “what’s next,” when her father-in-law, Patrick McMahon Jr., offered her a job. Initially, she worked as his assistant; sort of “an office manager-type role.”
After he retired in 2006, Kim McMahon and her husband, Patrick McMahon III, ran the business. She was later appointed president by the Best-One board and has been in that role about eight years.
McMahon’s Best-One Tire supports nonprofits in multiple ways. That includes hosting pet adoption events for Humane Fort Wayne.
“Some of our employees volunteer there. Many of them have gotten puppies there. And we also help them financially,” said McMahon, who is based at the tire store near Glenbrook Square.
An annual customer golf outing, held since 2013, generates thousands of dollars. McMahon’s Best-One Tire used proceeds from this year to give $14,750 to Wreaths Across America, which honors deceased veterans, and $10,000 to the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum in Fort Wayne.
Other businesses the article said McMahon’s Best-One Tire has supported include Kate’s Cart, which provides the books to children in hospitals; Invisible Vets, which helps homeless veterans; ACRES Land Trust, which is dedicated to protecting land in northeast Indiana; Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, which flies veterans to Washington, D.C. free-of-charge; and Gigi’s Playhouse Fort Wayne, which offers programs and other support for individuals with Down syndrome.
Although the Humanitarian award is in McMahon’s name, she shares the credit with her colleagues.
“We try to keep the employees involved in terms of which organizations to work with,” McMahon said, “so it really is a reflection of our company, not just me.”