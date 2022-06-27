Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 15.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.99 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 48.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.85 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.88 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 28.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.79 per gallon higher than a year ago.
Gas prices have fallen for the second straight week, and "the good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
"While prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever, they'll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June. Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump."