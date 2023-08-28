Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 19.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.68 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 0.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 14 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 5.8 cents per gallon from a month ago but 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
For the first time in weeks, the national average price of gasoline has fallen during the last week as the end of the summer driving season nears, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
"However, the drop may be short-lived, as one of the nation's largest refineries partially shut last week after a fire at a storage tank, and as we see more tropical activity that could lead to further disruption," De Haan said.
He said GasBuddy is closely monitoring Florida for challenges related to Tropical Storm Idalia, and said the rest of the country could see gas prices increase pending the outcome of refinery issues.