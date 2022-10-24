Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 21 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.85 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 0.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but 54.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 10.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and up 41.2 cents per gallon from a year ago.
"Average gas prices have declined for the second straight week, with significant declines in the West and Great Lakes having an oversized effect on the drop in the national average," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
"With oil prices struggling a bit after reaching $93 after OPEC+'s decision to cut production, many regions could see falling gas prices again this week as demand continues to decline seasonally, especially if more data points to a significant economic slowdown."
The decline in gasoline prices is seasonal and is unrelated to the coming election, De Haan said.