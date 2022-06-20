Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 8.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.15 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 57.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $2.22 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.97 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 37.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.92 per gallon higher than a year ago.
“Finally some relief! For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
"I'm hopeful the trend may continue this week, especially as concerns appear to be mounting that we may be on the cusp of an economic slowdown, putting downward pressure on oil.
"But the coast isn't yet entirely clear. We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we're lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such."