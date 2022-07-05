Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 17.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.80 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 10.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but are $1.73 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.78 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 7.2 cents per gallon from a month ago but $1.66 per gallon higher than a year ago.
“As expected, and for the third straight week, average gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month. The price of wholesale gasoline has plummeted, providing price relief as millions of Americans hit the road for the holiday weekend," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
"While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday. For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that's well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records."