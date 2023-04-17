Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 14.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.66 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 10.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and but 12.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.65 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 22.1 cents per gallon from a month ago but 41.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
"With oil prices touching their highest level of 2023 at nearly $83 per barrel, the national average price of gasoline has continued to inch higher, with 45 of the nation's 50 states seeing prices rise over the last week. While the rising price of oil is likely the largest factor in rising gas prices, seasonal impacts continue to also exert pressure on prices," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
"Oil prices remain a wildcard, but we're likely a few weeks away from seeing the national average peak. Whether it hits $4 per gallon or not is still perhaps a 50/50 chance."