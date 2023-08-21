Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 21.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.87 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 45.6 cents per gallon higher than a month but 6.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.82 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 26 cents per gallon from a month ago but 4.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
"With California facing a deluge of water from Tropical Storm Hilary, some level of refinery problems that could impact gasoline prices could arise," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement. "And with eyes on a more active Atlantic, the next few weeks will bring additional volatility to what motorists can expect at the pump.”