Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 14.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.66 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 57.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but stand $1.43 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.8 cents per gallon in the last week, to $4.66 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 34.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, but $1.54 per gallon higher than a year ago.
“The national average has declined for 27 days straight, or four weeks, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
"We may see the trend last a fifth week, as long as oil prices remain cooperative and don't surge beyond $105 per barrel, and as long as refinery production of gasoline remains strong.
"But we're not completely out of the woods yet -- we could also see a sharp reversal in the decline. There remains risk of a spike in prices that could send us to new record levels in August, should any disruptions occur."