Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 11.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 32.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but 93 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.81 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 39.8 cents per gallon from a month ago but 69.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average has fallen for the 11th straight week, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
Gas prices are now $1.20 per gallon lower than in mid-June, with Americans spending $450 million less on gasoline every day as a result," De Haan said.
"Some issues have developed that we're keeping a close eye on, including the shutdown of the largest refinery in the Midwest," he said. "While that refinery may get back online sooner rather than later, it's not impossible that down the road the situation could impact prices in the region."