Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 11.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 26.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but 86.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 7.1 cents per gallon from a month ago but 87.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
With the transition to more expensive summer gasoline underway, wholesale gasoline prices continue to inch up at a rate typical for this time of year, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
While oil prices edged slightly lower on weaker outlooks for economic growth, continued refinery maintenance and the higher cost of seasonal blends of fuel are offsetting oil's decline, De Haan said.