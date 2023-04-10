Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 13.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 12.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but 34.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.57 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 13.cents per gallon from a month ago but 52.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average price of gasoline has continued its slow climb, with 44 states seeing average gasoline prices climb during the last week, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in a statement.
Prices are being pulled up not only because of continued increases in demand as temperatures warm, but also pressure from oil prices, which have risen more than 20% in the last month, "primarily driven by OPEC's surprise decision a week ago to cut oil production," De Haan said.
"Expect the upward trend to continue through much of the rest of spring, but once the transition to summer gasoline and refinery maintenance are behind us, April and May jumps could bring June slumps."