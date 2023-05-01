Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 15.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 28.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 62 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.58 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 8.2 cents per gallon from a month ago but 59.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
"After declining the prior week at a slow pace, the drop in the national average has gained momentum," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
"Oil prices have come under additional selling pressure alongside wholesale gasoline prices, giving retailers room to pass on the lower prices," De Haan said.
"With refinery maintenance wrapping up, we should see supplies start to build in the weeks ahead, just in time for the summer driving season, potentially putting more downward pressure on prices."