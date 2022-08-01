Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 15 cents per gallon in the last week, to $4.12 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 74.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but 94.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 65.5 cents per gallon from a month ago but $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago.
“We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas, De Haan said.
"For now, Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result," he said.