Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 16.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.69 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 36.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but 45.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.72 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 3 cents per gallon from a month ago but up 34.4 cents per gallon from a year ago.
"For the third consecutive week, we've seen the national average price of gasoline decline, and while it's good news for most regions with a continued drop in prices, the Northeast is bucking the trend and seeing a noticeable jump due to tight supply," said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, in the statement.
"The national average is closing in on the previous low from September, which was interrupted when refinery issues caused prices to skyrocket in the West and Great Lakes. With those issues addressed, the West has seen prices plummet, including a nearly 90 cent per gallon decline in California in less than a month. Compare that to the Northeast, where prices have jumped some 10-25 cents per gallon, demonstrating there's much regionality to current gasoline price trends."