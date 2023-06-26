Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 16.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 33.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.69.3 per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.54 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 1.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.34.2 per gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average could go a bit lower in the week ahead, should oil prices fail to rally, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement. "But with developments including the Wagner group destabilizing and testing Russia, there can always be last-minute shifts that impact prices, which we continue to watch for and hope the market remains calm."