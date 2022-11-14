Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 16 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.07 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 4.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but 71.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.76 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 14.3 cents per gallon from a month ago but up 36.3 cents per gallon from a year ago.
The national average has posted a modest weekly decline with prices dropping in a majority of states, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
De Haan said the decline has been partly driven by Great Lakes states, where prices fell by 15 to 25 cents per gallon because of an improvement in the refining situation, and also because of oil prices, which fell below $90 per barrel last week.
"We'll still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record," he said.