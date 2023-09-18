Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 17 cents a gallon in the last week, to $3.56 a gallon today, GasBuddy has announced.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 36 cents a gallon lower than a month ago and 6.3 cents a gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline rose 4.6 cents a gallon in the last week, to $3.83 a gallon, the statement said. It said the national average is down 1 cent per gallon from a month ago but 19.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
"The national average rose slightly over the last week due to continued refinery challenges in the western U.S. that have pulled gas prices up considerably in some states, while some one in five states have seen average gasoline prices decline in the last week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
"With the transition to cheaper winter gasoline now upon us in nearly every state, we should see prices eventually cooling back off."