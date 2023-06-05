Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 17 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.43 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 18 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but $1.47.8 per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 1.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.34.5 per gallon lower than a year ago.
"While the national average drifted lower last week as oil prices cooled off, the drop may be temporary," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
OPEC+ agreed Sunday to additional production cuts, while Saudi Arabia is cutting July production, De Haan said. As a result, he said, oil prices are likely to see upward pressure as tight global supplies promise to become even tighter.
"It's likely that as a result of the production cut, oil prices could rally this week, pushing gasoline prices higher as early as midweek," De Haan said. "How long any rise in gas prices lasts is up in the air, but I do not yet believe motorists need to be worried. Any rise in average prices should be fairly small, and we're still extremely unlikely to make a run at record prices anytime soon."