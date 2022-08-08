Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 18.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.94 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 76.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but stand 81.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 68.7 cents per gallon from a month ago but 83.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
"The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week. By the end of the week, 100,000 stations will be at $3.99 or less," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement,
The groundwork is laid for a ninth week of decline, with areas of the West Coast soon falling below $5 per gallon on average, De Haan said.
"While I'm upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we're starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption," he said.