Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 18.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 80.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but 29.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 56.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and 11 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The decline in gasoline prices has lasted five straight weeks, with again every state seeing a weekly decline in its average, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
"The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago," De Haan said.
He said 15 states now have average gasoline prices of $2.99 or less, with several more to join this week.
"We remain on schedule to see the national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas," De Haan said.