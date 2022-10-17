Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 19.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 43.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 68.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 20.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and up 56.6 cents per gallon from a year ago.
"After a sharp rise in the national average over the last few weeks, we've seen an abrupt, yet expected decline as refinery issues have eased in the West and Great Lakes, overpowering some increases elsewhere," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
De Haan said the Great Lakes will see prices drift lower as BP's Whiting, Indiana, refinery is soon to complete maintenance.